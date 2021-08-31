Menu
2007 Dodge Charger

163,500 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

St Thomas Auto Sales

226-781-9807

2007 Dodge Charger

2007 Dodge Charger

R/T

2007 Dodge Charger

R/T

Location

St Thomas Auto Sales

260 Talbot St West, St Thomas, ON N5P 1B4

226-781-9807

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,500KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 7811169
  • Stock #: 21002
  • VIN: 2B3KK53HX7H634473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare All-Wheel-Drive V8 Hemi with low Kilometers, No accidents, drivers seat showinfg wear and couple tears, runs and drives very nice! Lots of get up and go!! Vehicle has had previous professional rust repair, Will be sold certified, aftermarket warranty available. Price includes all fees plus HST and licensing. Financing may be available depending on credit history. Call for appointment to view and test drive today. 

Vehicle Features

AWD RT
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals

