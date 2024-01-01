Menu
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2009 Dodge Journey

225,625 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Journey

SE

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,625KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3D4GG47B29T514900

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,625 KM

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2009 Dodge Journey