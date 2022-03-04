Menu
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

199,299 KM

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

1500 LTZ

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

199,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649979
  • Stock #: 7331CXZ
  • VIN: 3GNVKGE09AG155247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 199,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

