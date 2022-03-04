2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 2 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8649979

8649979 Stock #: 7331CXZ

7331CXZ VIN: 3GNVKGE09AG155247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 7331CXZ

Mileage 199,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.