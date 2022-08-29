2010 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 8 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9270457

9270457 Stock #: 2538A

2538A VIN: 1FTFW1EV5AFB80688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 2538A

Mileage 216,827 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.