2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring
GL | LOW KM | BACKUP CAMERA
Location
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 519CR2006
- Mileage 141,154 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
519-633-2020