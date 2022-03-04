$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2010 Nissan Rogue
2010 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
186,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8641124
- Stock #: 2346A
- VIN: JN8AS5MT2AW020544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2346A
- Mileage 186,454 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3