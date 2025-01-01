$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise into comfort and efficiency with this well-maintained 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, available now at Auto Haven! This sleek sedan is ready to impress with its responsive turbocharged engine and smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure. This Cruze boasts a clean, classic design that's as stylish as it is practical, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising the open highway. With a practical four-door design and front-wheel drive, this car offers a safe and confident driving experience, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes or weekend adventures.
This particular Cruze has been gently driven and shows only 107,558km on the odometer. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, designed with the driver and passengers in mind. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the reliability and value that the Chevrolet Cruze offers. Visit Auto Haven today to take this fantastic vehicle for a test drive and see for yourself why it's a popular choice for drivers seeking a blend of performance and affordability.
Here are five features that make this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo stand out:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling acceleration and enhanced fuel efficiency.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.
- Sleek Sedan Design: Make a statement with its stylish and timeless appearance.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in a well-designed cabin.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Auto Haven
