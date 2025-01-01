Menu
<p>Cruise into comfort and efficiency with this well-maintained 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, available now at Auto Haven! This sleek sedan is ready to impress with its responsive turbocharged engine and smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure. This Cruze boasts a clean, classic design thats as stylish as it is practical, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising the open highway. With a practical four-door design and front-wheel drive, this car offers a safe and confident driving experience, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes or weekend adventures.</p><p>This particular Cruze has been gently driven and shows only 107,558km on the odometer. Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, designed with the driver and passengers in mind. Dont miss the opportunity to experience the reliability and value that the Chevrolet Cruze offers. Visit Auto Haven today to take this fantastic vehicle for a test drive and see for yourself why its a popular choice for drivers seeking a blend of performance and affordability.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Experience thrilling acceleration and enhanced fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.</li><li><strong>Sleek Sedan Design:</strong> Make a statement with its stylish and timeless appearance.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride in a well-designed cabin.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

VIN 1G1PF5S96B7172574

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise into comfort and efficiency with this well-maintained 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, available now at Auto Haven! This sleek sedan is ready to impress with its responsive turbocharged engine and smooth automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure. This Cruze boasts a clean, classic design that's as stylish as it is practical, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising the open highway. With a practical four-door design and front-wheel drive, this car offers a safe and confident driving experience, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes or weekend adventures.

This particular Cruze has been gently driven and shows only 107,558km on the odometer. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, designed with the driver and passengers in mind. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the reliability and value that the Chevrolet Cruze offers. Visit Auto Haven today to take this fantastic vehicle for a test drive and see for yourself why it's a popular choice for drivers seeking a blend of performance and affordability.

Here are five features that make this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo stand out:

  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling acceleration and enhanced fuel efficiency.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.
  • Sleek Sedan Design: Make a statement with its stylish and timeless appearance.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in a well-designed cabin.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze