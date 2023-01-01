$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2011 Chrysler 300
2011 Chrysler 300
LIMITED
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
79,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10393116
- Stock #: 7531B
- VIN: 2C3CA5CG3BH531888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 7531B
- Mileage 79,332 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3