Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,750 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,750KM
VIN 2D4RN4DG0BR778656

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,750 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan