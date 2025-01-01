$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,750KM
VIN 2D4RN4DG0BR778656
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 519 Cars
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 136,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 147,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof 86,015 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 519 Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
519 Cars
519-633-2020
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan