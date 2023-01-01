$12,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Flex
Leather | Dual Sunroof | Heated Seats
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
- Listing ID: 9984572
- Stock #: 519CRS975
- VIN: 2FMGK5CCXBBD36800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Well equipped 2011 Ford Flex with dual sunroof, heated seats, cruise, bluetooth, backup sensors and more.
