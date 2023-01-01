Menu
2011 Lexus IS 350

43,969 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2011 Lexus IS 350

2011 Lexus IS 350

| Ultra Low Kms | Leather | Convertible

2011 Lexus IS 350

| Ultra Low Kms | Leather | Convertible

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

43,969KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10606866
  Stock #: 519CR1086
  VIN: JTHFE2C28B2505245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 43,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Super low kms 2011 Lexus IS350 C convertible with leather, heated/cooled seats, navigation, backup camera and more.

HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email 519 Cars

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2020

