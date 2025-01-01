$8,100+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX | Low KM | Power Package | A/C
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX | Low KM | Power Package | A/C
$8,100
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 519CR2152
- Mileage 101,008 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, now available at 519 Cars! This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and comes equipped with all the essentials for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads is a breeze. This MAZDA3 has been well-maintained with 101,008km on the odometer and is ready to hit the road with you.
Here are five key features that make this MAZDA3 a standout choice:
- Reliable Performance: Powered by a responsive gasoline engine, this MAZDA3 delivers a smooth and efficient ride.
- Stylish Design: The sleek and modern design turns heads wherever you go.
- Spacious Interior: The MAZDA3 offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures.
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy the benefits of a fuel-efficient engine, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience the ease of an automatic transmission, making driving effortless in any situation.
Come down to 519 Cars today and see this fantastic 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for yourself. You won't be disappointed!
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
