2012 Dodge Journey

78,563 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD Leather/Roof/Heated Seats

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD Leather/Roof/Heated Seats

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7201529
  • Stock #: 1283B
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1CT217272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,563 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


R/T AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT

AWD, 19" x 7" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4.3" Touch Screen Display, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, ATC w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4 Media Centre, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

