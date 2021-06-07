2012 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 5 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7201529

7201529 Stock #: 1283B

1283B VIN: 3C4PDDFG1CT217272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,563 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

