Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

120,671 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

| Low Kms | Heated Seats | 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

| Low Kms | Heated Seats | 4x4

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

  1. 1697142155
  2. 1697142151
  3. 1697142142
  4. 1697142157
  5. 1697142159
  6. 1697142146
  7. 1697142148
  8. 1697142159
  9. 1697142153
  10. 1697142159
  11. 1697142151
  12. 1697142159
  13. 1697142130
  14. 1697142147
  15. 1697142152
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,671KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10533612
  • Stock #: CRS615-2
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0CFA32594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Km 2012 Ford F-150 FX4 with leather, heated seats, bluetooth, trailer brake, Homelink and more.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES WITH RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%. APPLY NOW AT 519CARS.COM

WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, ON DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN. OUR FINANCING SPECIALISTS WILL SECURE THE BEST INTEREST RATE FOR YOUR CAR LOAN GUARANTEED! NO HASSLE, AUTO FINANCING APPROVALS CALL OUR FINANCING DEPARTMENT AT 5196332020 OR FILL OUT OUR ONLINE APPLICATION, WHICH WILL TAKE LESS THAN A FEW MINUTES TO SUBMIT AT 519CARS.COM/FINANCING. PLEASE NOTE, AT TIMES A DOWNPAYMENT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR FINANCING BUT WE WILL WORK HARD FOR YOU TO GET YOU $0 DOWN CAR LOAN AT AN AFFORDABLE MONTHLY PAYMENT . HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 519 Cars

2012 Ford F-150 | Lo...
 120,671 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 | Le...
 147,584 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 100,399 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 519 Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory