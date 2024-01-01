Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

177,503 KM

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GL

11914106

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
177,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AC8CH468675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 103982AXZ
  • Mileage 177,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

