$8,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Cruise Control
2012 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Cruise Control
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,515KM
VIN 5NPEC4AB8CH488240
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,515 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 519 Cars
2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Cruise Control 134,515 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof 74,404 KM $19,600 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester Sport | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof 228,822 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 519 Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing>
519 Cars
519-633-2020
2012 Hyundai Sonata