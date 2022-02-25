$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
145,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8272662
- Stock #: 58971A
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG6CL275440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 58971A
- Mileage 145,456 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6