Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE | 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise Control for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2012 Toyota RAV4

218,700 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE | 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise Control

12913388

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE | 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise Control

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Logo_LowKilometer

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,700KM
VIN 2T3BF4DV8CW235749

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2012 Toyota RAV4