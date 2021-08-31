Menu
2013 Dodge Charger

225,200 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

St Thomas Auto Sales

226-781-9807

2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

SE

2013 Dodge Charger

SE

St Thomas Auto Sales

260 Talbot St West, St Thomas, ON N5P 1B4

226-781-9807

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

225,200KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 7816023
  • Stock #: 21003
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG7DH717974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Certified and Serviced. Black on Black, SE model 3.6 Lt V6, good on fuel, full size 4 door sedan. Now only $7800 including all fees, plus HST and Licencing. Financing available, call Brian for a book a test drive today!  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St Thomas Auto Sales

St Thomas Auto Sales

260 Talbot St West, St Thomas, ON N5P 1B4

