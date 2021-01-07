Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

146,821 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

A/C | Propane Converted

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

146,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6500596
  • Stock #: 519CRS524
  • VIN: 1FTSE3EL9DDA80959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 519CRS524
  • Mileage 146,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Currently converted to propane but can be converted back to gas at no extra charge. A new taillight is coming for this vehicle as well.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES WITH RATES AS LOW AS 4.99%.

HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

