<p>Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2013 Ford Focus SE, proudly offered by 519 Cars. This stylish sedan boasts a vibrant red exterior, complemented by a sleek black interior. With a fuel-efficient flex fuel engine, this Focus is ready to tackle your daily commute with ease. Featuring a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Focus delivers a comfortable and reliable driving experience. The Focus SE is perfect for anyone looking for a well-maintained, stylish, and practical vehicle.</p><p>This 2013 Ford Focus SE has been well-loved and has 157,096km on the odometer. Here are 5 of its sizzle-worthy features:</p><ol><li><strong>Sleek and Sporty</strong>: The Focus SE boasts a sporty design, featuring a sleek profile and aerodynamic lines. Youll make a statement wherever you go!</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Flex Fuel</strong>: Save money at the pump with this flex-fuel engine, allowing you to choose between regular gasoline and E85 ethanol.</li><li><strong>Comfortable and Practical</strong>: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space, making this Focus perfect for everyday adventures.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Effortless Driving</strong>: The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, while the front-wheel drive provides reliable traction in any weather.</li><li><strong>Technology at Your Fingertips</strong>: This Focus comes equipped with a range of convenient features, including power windows, locks, and mirrors.</li></ol><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. Thats why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: var(--text-primary); font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.</p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Have a challenging credit history? Were here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Dont have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.</span></p>

157,096 KM

SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Rear Park Aid

SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Rear Park Aid

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

VIN 1FADP3F21DL316119

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CR1031-1
  • Mileage 157,096 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

