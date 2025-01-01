$6,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Rear Park Aid
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CR1031-1
- Mileage 157,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2013 Ford Focus SE, proudly offered by 519 Cars. This stylish sedan boasts a vibrant red exterior, complemented by a sleek black interior. With a fuel-efficient flex fuel engine, this Focus is ready to tackle your daily commute with ease. Featuring a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Focus delivers a comfortable and reliable driving experience. The Focus SE is perfect for anyone looking for a well-maintained, stylish, and practical vehicle.
This 2013 Ford Focus SE has been well-loved and has 157,096km on the odometer. Here are 5 of its sizzle-worthy features:
- Sleek and Sporty: The Focus SE boasts a sporty design, featuring a sleek profile and aerodynamic lines. You'll make a statement wherever you go!
- Fuel-Efficient Flex Fuel: Save money at the pump with this flex-fuel engine, allowing you to choose between regular gasoline and E85 ethanol.
- Comfortable and Practical: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space, making this Focus perfect for everyday adventures.
- Smooth and Effortless Driving: The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, while the front-wheel drive provides reliable traction in any weather.
- Technology at Your Fingertips: This Focus comes equipped with a range of convenient features, including power windows, locks, and mirrors.
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
