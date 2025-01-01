Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic EX, now available at 519 Cars. This Civic is a proven favourite, known for its fuel efficiency, comfortable ride, and reputation for lasting dependability. With its sleek silver exterior and a refined black interior, this Civic exudes a timeless appeal thats sure to turn heads. Plus, this particular model boasts a comfortable 139,619km on the odometer, a testament to its well-maintained condition.</p><p>This Civic EX is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission and the smooth, effortless performance of its front-wheel drive. Its a perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Come down to 519 Cars and experience the quality and value of this exceptional 2013 Honda Civic EX.</p><p>Here are five of the Civics most enticing features:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Get ready to save at the pumps! This Civic is renowned for its exceptional gas mileage.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating for all passengers.</li><li><strong>Honda Reliability:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre behind the wheel of a vehicle known for its lasting quality.</li><li><strong>Sleek Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Civics stylish silver exterior.</li></ul><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. Thats why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: var(--text-primary); font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.</p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Have a challenging credit history? Were here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Dont have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.</span></p>

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

139,619KM
VIN 2HGFB2F50DH046272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 519CR2175
  • Mileage 139,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

