2013 Honda Civic
EX | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9145975
- Stock #: 519CRS849
- VIN: 2HGFB2F58DH102877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,696 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped 2013 Honda Civic with cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera and more.
FULLY CERTIFIED
CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.
Vehicle Features
