$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

2013 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,124KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5260544
  • Stock #: N352
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT8DS717821
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

