$26,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,989
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$26,989
+ taxes & licensing
73,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8158090
- Stock #: 59722A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GTXDS690685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 73,675 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6