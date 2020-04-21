Menu
2013 RAM 2500

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,531KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4895331
  • Stock #: 75032
  • VIN: 3C6UR5ML5DG599687
Exterior Colour
BRIGHT WHITE CLEAR C
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Outstanding design defines the 2013 Ram 2500! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! The following features are included: a rear step bumper, air conditioning, and more. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. FINANCEWe have a wide selection of new and used vehicles in stock and can often obtain an approval within 30 minutes or less. Let us help reduce your stress by getting you on the road in a vehicle you love. Don't let your credit stop you, we understand that circumstances can affect your credit rating. We excel in helping people build or rebuild their credit rating. Our greatest pleasure is to help you get a fresh start on your credit journey while driving a fantastic vehicle that is within budget. OUR MESSAGENot only do we offer an awesome array of excellent new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM models on location, but we also have a huge inventory of used cars at our dealership as well. When you select the perfect model for your automotive needs, our finance team will work with you to find the best way to make you a car owner, on the best possible car loan or lease for your specific needs.Once you're an owner, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is still here to help you have the best experience possible. Our customers love our on-site Service Department, where our highly trained technicians use the best equipment to keeping your vehicle running smoothly and reliably for years to come.For the entire car buying and ownership process, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is here to help. If you are interested in more information about any of the products or services we have to offer here, come in and visit us soon! We are located at 275 Wellington Street St. Thomas, Ontario

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

