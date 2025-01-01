Menu
Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? Check out this sharp 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i with the Touring Package, now available at 519 Cars! This versatile wagon is ready for anything, boasting Subarus legendary all-wheel-drive capability, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and exploring off the beaten path. With its reliable gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Crosstrek offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. The eye-catching maroon exterior and inviting beige interior create a stylish and welcoming cabin.

This well-maintained Crosstrek has only 98,276km on the odometer. Youll love the added convenience of the Touring Package, which enhances both comfort and style.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Conquer Any Road:</strong> Subarus renowned All-Wheel Drive system provides superior traction and control, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Ready for Adventure:</strong> The Crosstreks rugged design and versatile cargo space make it ideal for weekend getaways and outdoor pursuits.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Efficient:</strong> The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) offers a seamless and fuel-efficient driving experience.</li><li><strong>Touring Package Upgrade:</strong> Enjoy enhanced comfort features and premium touches that elevate your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Stylish & Comfortable:</strong> The Maroon exterior and Beige interior create a look thats both eye-catching and inviting.</li></ul><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. Thats why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: var(--text-primary); font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.</p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Have a challenging credit history? Were here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Dont have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.</span></p><p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.</span></p>

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

98,276 KM

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

12578777

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Logo_AccidentFree

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,276KM
VIN JF2GPAVC1DH846472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 519CR2164
  • Mileage 98,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? Check out this sharp 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i with the Touring Package, now available at 519 Cars! This versatile wagon is ready for anything, boasting Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive capability, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and exploring off the beaten path. With its reliable gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Crosstrek offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. The eye-catching maroon exterior and inviting beige interior create a stylish and welcoming cabin.

This well-maintained Crosstrek has only 98,276km on the odometer. You'll love the added convenience of the Touring Package, which enhances both comfort and style.

Here are some of the features that make this 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek stand out:

  • Conquer Any Road: Subaru's renowned All-Wheel Drive system provides superior traction and control, no matter the weather.
  • Ready for Adventure: The Crosstrek's rugged design and versatile cargo space make it ideal for weekend getaways and outdoor pursuits.
  • Smooth & Efficient: The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) offers a seamless and fuel-efficient driving experience.
  • Touring Package Upgrade: Enjoy enhanced comfort features and premium touches that elevate your driving experience.
  • Stylish & Comfortable: The Maroon exterior and Beige interior create a look that's both eye-catching and inviting.

At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!

Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.

Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.

Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.

We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.

We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.

Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek