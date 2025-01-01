$13,499+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 519CR2164
- Mileage 98,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort? Check out this sharp 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i with the Touring Package, now available at 519 Cars! This versatile wagon is ready for anything, boasting Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive capability, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and exploring off the beaten path. With its reliable gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Crosstrek offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. The eye-catching maroon exterior and inviting beige interior create a stylish and welcoming cabin.
This well-maintained Crosstrek has only 98,276km on the odometer. You'll love the added convenience of the Touring Package, which enhances both comfort and style.
Here are some of the features that make this 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek stand out:
- Conquer Any Road: Subaru's renowned All-Wheel Drive system provides superior traction and control, no matter the weather.
- Ready for Adventure: The Crosstrek's rugged design and versatile cargo space make it ideal for weekend getaways and outdoor pursuits.
- Smooth & Efficient: The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) offers a seamless and fuel-efficient driving experience.
- Touring Package Upgrade: Enjoy enhanced comfort features and premium touches that elevate your driving experience.
- Stylish & Comfortable: The Maroon exterior and Beige interior create a look that's both eye-catching and inviting.
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
