$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PC5SB3E7125275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,915 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
2021 Ford Escape SE 37,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE 95,194 KM $13,743 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Badland AWD Area 51 Seats Upgraded Rims Co-Pilot 360 Trailer Tow II 55,248 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Call Dealer
519-631-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2014 Chevrolet Cruze