2014 Chevrolet Cruze

82,915 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB3E7125275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,915 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2014 Chevrolet Cruze