Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

145,012 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

Rear DVD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats & Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

Rear DVD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats & Wheel

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,012KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9195916
  • Stock #: 519CRS876
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1ET124950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped 2015 Dodge Journey with 7 Passenger capability, heated seats and steering wheel, backup camera, rear entertainment system, remote start and more.


FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES WITH RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%. APPLY NOW AT 519CARS.COM

WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, ON DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN. OUR FINANCING SPECIALISTS WILL SECURE THE BEST INTEREST RATE FOR YOUR CAR LOAN GUARANTEED! NO HASSLE, AUTO FINANCING APPROVALS CALL OUR FINANCING DEPARTMENT AT 5196332020 OR FILL OUT OUR ONLINE APPLICATION, WHICH WILL TAKE LESS THAN A FEW MINUTES TO SUBMIT AT 519CARS.COM/FINANCING. PLEASE NOTE, AT TIMES A DOWNPAYMENT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR FINANCING BUT WE WILL WORK HARD FOR YOU TO GET YOU $0 DOWN CAR LOAN AT AN AFFORDABLE MONTHLY PAYMENT . HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 519 Cars

2016 Subaru WRX AWD|...
 69,449 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee H...
 164,012 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 | ...
 105,012 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 519 Cars

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory