2014 Ford Escape

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 3 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10421802

10421802 Stock #: 3471B

3471B VIN: 1FMCU0GX0EUC25678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 107,301 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.