<p>as is</p><p>Looking for a reliable and rugged workhorse that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2014 Ford F-150, available now at Auto Haven! This brown pickup truck boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for exceptional capability. With 258,629 km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to take on your next adventure.</p><p>This F-150 is loaded with features that make it a joy to drive, including: air conditioning for those hot summer days, anti-lock brakes for added safety, power locks, windows, and mirrors for convenience, and a security system to keep your valuables secure.</p><p>Here are 5 features that really make this F-150 stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Tackle any terrain with confidence!</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-cylinder engine:</strong> This truck is built to work hard.</li><li><strong>Automatic transmission:</strong> Smooth and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Keep your belongings safe and sound.</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.</li></ul><p><strong>   This vehicle is being sold as-is </strong></p><p>Come down to Auto Haven today and take this Ford F-150 for a test drive! You wont be disappointed.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> <em>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</em></p>

2014 Ford F-150

258,629 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

12418287

2014 Ford F-150

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FTFW1ET3EFB12118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Haven

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2014 Ford F-150