$5,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
Sold As Is
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,629 KM
Vehicle Description
as is
Looking for a reliable and rugged workhorse that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2014 Ford F-150, available now at Auto Haven! This brown pickup truck boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for exceptional capability. With 258,629 km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to take on your next adventure.
This F-150 is loaded with features that make it a joy to drive, including: air conditioning for those hot summer days, anti-lock brakes for added safety, power locks, windows, and mirrors for convenience, and a security system to keep your valuables secure.
Here are 5 features that really make this F-150 stand out:
- 4-wheel drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence!
- Powerful 6-cylinder engine: This truck is built to work hard.
- Automatic transmission: Smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Security System: Keep your belongings safe and sound.
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.
This vehicle is being sold as-is
Come down to Auto Haven today and take this Ford F-150 for a test drive! You won't be disappointed.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
