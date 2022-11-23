2014 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 7 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9416503

9416503 Stock #: 3023A

3023A VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5223000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 3023A

Mileage 64,751 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.