2014 Ford Mustang

64,751 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9416503
  • Stock #: 3023A
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5223000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3023A
  • Mileage 64,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

