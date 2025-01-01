$9,789+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive sedan? Check out this 2014 Honda Civic EX, available now at Auto Haven! This Civic is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and nimble handling, this sedan makes every drive a pleasure. You'll love the comfortable interior and the ease with which it navigates city streets and open highways alike. This Civic has a proven track record of dependability and offers a great value for your money. This particular model has 197,735km on the odometer.
This Civic EX comes with plenty of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The manual transmission offers a engaging driving experience. It's a front-wheel-drive, four-door sedan, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its reputation for longevity, this Civic is built to last.
Here are some of the key features that make this 2014 Honda Civic EX a standout:
- Sporty Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of complete control with the responsive manual transmission.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Honda Reliability: Known for its longevity and dependability, you can trust this Civic to go the distance.
- Stylish Sedan Design: Turn heads with the Civic's sleek and modern exterior.
- Comfortable Interior: Settle into a well-appointed cabin designed for your comfort on every journey.
