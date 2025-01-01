Menu
Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive sedan? Check out this 2014 Honda Civic EX, available now at Auto Haven! This Civic is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and nimble handling, this sedan makes every drive a pleasure. Youll love the comfortable interior and the ease with which it navigates city streets and open highways alike. This Civic has a proven track record of dependability and offers a great value for your money. This particular model has 197,735km on the odometer.

This Civic EX comes with plenty of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The manual transmission offers a engaging driving experience. Its a front-wheel-drive, four-door sedan, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its reputation for longevity, this Civic is built to last.

Here are some of the key features that make this 2014 Honda Civic EX a standout:

Sporty Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of complete control with the responsive manual transmission.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Honda Reliability: Known for its longevity and dependability, you can trust this Civic to go the distance.
Stylish Sedan Design: Turn heads with the Civics sleek and modern exterior.
Comfortable Interior: Settle into a well-appointed cabin designed for your comfort on every journey.

2014 Honda Civic

197,735 KM

$9,789

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Logo_NoBadges

VIN 2HGFB2E52EH037771

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,735 KM

Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive sedan? Check out this 2014 Honda Civic EX, available now at Auto Haven! This Civic is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a practical yet stylish vehicle. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and nimble handling, this sedan makes every drive a pleasure. You'll love the comfortable interior and the ease with which it navigates city streets and open highways alike. This Civic has a proven track record of dependability and offers a great value for your money. This particular model has 197,735km on the odometer.

This Civic EX comes with plenty of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The manual transmission offers a engaging driving experience. It's a front-wheel-drive, four-door sedan, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its reputation for longevity, this Civic is built to last.

Here are some of the key features that make this 2014 Honda Civic EX a standout:

  • Sporty Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of complete control with the responsive manual transmission.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
  • Honda Reliability: Known for its longevity and dependability, you can trust this Civic to go the distance.
  • Stylish Sedan Design: Turn heads with the Civic's sleek and modern exterior.
  • Comfortable Interior: Settle into a well-appointed cabin designed for your comfort on every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

