Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Compass

143,839 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 10115952
  2. 10115952
  3. 10115952
  4. 10115952
  5. 10115952
  6. 10115952
  7. 10115952
  8. 10115952
  9. 10115952
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,839KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115952
  • Stock #: 101716AZ
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB7ED834454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,839 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2014 Jeep Compass Sp...
 143,839 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 38,068 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 43,731 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory