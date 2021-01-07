Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

50,282 KM

Details

$32,598

+ tax & licensing
$32,598

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Trail Rated

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Trail Rated

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$32,598

+ taxes & licensing

50,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6500215
  • Stock #: 58942
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6EL287106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,282 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!

Odometer is 50895 kilometers below market average!

Unlimited Sahara 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

