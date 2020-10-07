+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Satellite Radio! At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. Effective Monday June 1, 2020, Disbrowe will be returning to our regular hours of operation as follows: Sales Showroom Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday -Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Service & Parts Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM Saturday 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Body Shop and Detail Department Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. This year, the Kia Optima receives an updated styling on both the interior and exterior making it a very attractive mid size sedan with a very affordable price tag. This 2014 Kia Optima is for sale today. The 2014 Kia Optima is a sensible and spacious four-door sedan, but it moonlights as something a little more stylish and adventuresome. The 2014 Kia Optima is updated for the new model year with a mild revamp that, well, optimizes things. The attractive exterior thankfully doesnt change much, keeping it at the head of an attractive class of cars.This sedan has 149,204 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 199HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
