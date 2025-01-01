$20,989+ taxes & licensing
2014 Porsche Cayenne
S
2014 Porsche Cayenne
S
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
$20,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A56601
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a thrilling driving experience that blends luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Porsche Cayenne S, available now at Auto Haven! This SUV/Crossover is ready to ignite your senses and elevate your daily commute. With its striking BLUE exterior and sleek lines, this Cayenne S commands attention wherever it goes. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive ride. This beauty has been driven 158,000 km, so it's ready for its next adventure with you.
The 2014 Porsche Cayenne S is the perfect fusion of sport and utility. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional handling and grip in all conditions, making it ideal for navigating both city streets and weekend getaways. Inside, you'll discover a refined cabin crafted with premium materials, providing a comfortable and luxurious driving environment. This four-door SUV/Crossover is designed to accommodate your lifestyle, whether you're hauling passengers or cargo.
Here are five features that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:
- Unleash the Thrill: Experience exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling that only a Porsche can deliver.
- All-Weather Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and stability.
- Head-Turning Design: Make a bold statement with the Cayenne S's iconic silhouette and striking BLUE exterior.
- Luxurious Interior: Immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted cabin, surrounded by premium materials and refined details.
- Versatile Capability: Enjoy the perfect blend of performance and practicality, making this Cayenne S ready for any adventure.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Haven
Email Auto Haven
Auto Haven
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(519) 207-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(519) 207-1211