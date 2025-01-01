Menu
<p>Looking for a thrilling driving experience that blends luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Porsche Cayenne S, available now at Auto Haven! This SUV/Crossover is ready to ignite your senses and elevate your daily commute. With its striking BLUE exterior and sleek lines, this Cayenne S commands attention wherever it goes. Under the hood, youll find a powerful gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive ride. This beauty has been driven 158,000 km, so its ready for its next adventure with you.</p><p>The 2014 Porsche Cayenne S is the perfect fusion of sport and utility. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional handling and grip in all conditions, making it ideal for navigating both city streets and weekend getaways. Inside, youll discover a refined cabin crafted with premium materials, providing a comfortable and luxurious driving environment. This four-door SUV/Crossover is designed to accommodate your lifestyle, whether youre hauling passengers or cargo.</p><p>Here are five features that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash the Thrill:</strong> Experience exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling that only a Porsche can deliver.</li><li><strong>All-Weather Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and stability.</li><li><strong>Head-Turning Design:</strong> Make a bold statement with the Cayenne Ss iconic silhouette and striking BLUE exterior.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted cabin, surrounded by premium materials and refined details.</li><li><strong>Versatile Capability:</strong> Enjoy the perfect blend of performance and practicality, making this Cayenne S ready for any adventure.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

VIN WP1AB2A29ELA56601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A56601
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Looking for a thrilling driving experience that blends luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Porsche Cayenne S, available now at Auto Haven! This SUV/Crossover is ready to ignite your senses and elevate your daily commute. With its striking BLUE exterior and sleek lines, this Cayenne S commands attention wherever it goes. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive ride. This beauty has been driven 158,000 km, so it's ready for its next adventure with you.

The 2014 Porsche Cayenne S is the perfect fusion of sport and utility. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional handling and grip in all conditions, making it ideal for navigating both city streets and weekend getaways. Inside, you'll discover a refined cabin crafted with premium materials, providing a comfortable and luxurious driving environment. This four-door SUV/Crossover is designed to accommodate your lifestyle, whether you're hauling passengers or cargo.

Here are five features that will have you itching to get behind the wheel:

  • Unleash the Thrill: Experience exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling that only a Porsche can deliver.
  • All-Weather Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and stability.
  • Head-Turning Design: Make a bold statement with the Cayenne S's iconic silhouette and striking BLUE exterior.
  • Luxurious Interior: Immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted cabin, surrounded by premium materials and refined details.
  • Versatile Capability: Enjoy the perfect blend of performance and practicality, making this Cayenne S ready for any adventure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

