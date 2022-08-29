2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 5 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9107320

9107320 Stock #: 519CRS859

519CRS859 VIN: WVGJV3AX1EW534319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,528 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.