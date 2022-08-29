Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

164,528 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

| Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Bluetooth

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

| Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Bluetooth

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

164,528KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9107320
  • Stock #: 519CRS859
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX1EW534319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped 2014 VW Tiguan with leather, heated seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise and more.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES WITH RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%. APPLY NOW AT 519CARS.COM

WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, ON DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN. OUR FINANCING SPECIALISTS WILL SECURE THE BEST INTEREST RATE FOR YOUR CAR LOAN GUARANTEED! NO HASSLE, AUTO FINANCING APPROVALS CALL OUR FINANCING DEPARTMENT AT 5196332020 OR FILL OUT OUR ONLINE APPLICATION, WHICH WILL TAKE LESS THAN A FEW MINUTES TO SUBMIT AT 519CARS.COM/FINANCING. PLEASE NOTE, AT TIMES A DOWNPAYMENT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR FINANCING BUT WE WILL WORK HARD FOR YOU TO GET YOU $0 DOWN CAR LOAN AT AN AFFORDABLE MONTHLY PAYMENT . HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

