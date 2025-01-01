2015 BMW X6

Menu
<p data-start=88 data-end=408>For when you want an SUV, but also want everyone to know you <em data-start=177 data-end=187>could’ve</em> bought a sports car. The X6 is shaped like a gym membership: aggressive up front, tapered in the back, and ready to flex. Twin-turbo power, all-wheel grip, and a cabin so nice you’ll start judging other people’s seats.</p><p> </p><p data-start=410 data-end=511>Warning: may cause excessive head-turning and sudden urges to say “It’s a BMW” unprovoked</p>

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
13149583

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Used
129,555KM
VIN 5UXKU2C50F0F96155

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,555 KM

Vehicle Description

For when you want an SUV, but also want everyone to know you could’ve bought a sports car. The X6 is shaped like a gym membership: aggressive up front, tapered in the back, and ready to flex. Twin-turbo power, all-wheel grip, and a cabin so nice you’ll start judging other people’s seats.

 

Warning: may cause excessive head-turning and sudden urges to say “It’s a BMW” unprovoked

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(519) 207-1211

