2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,047 KM

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

105,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUKREC4FF202171

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,047 KM

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500