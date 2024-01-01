$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUKREC4FF202171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 105,047 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
