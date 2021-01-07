Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

48,448 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LS | Low KMS | 2 sets of tires

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LS | Low KMS | 2 sets of tires

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,448KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Great low km 2015 Chev Sonic with Power windows, Power Locks, Keyless entry and 2 sets of tires.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

