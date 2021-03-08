2015 Chevrolet Sonic

+ taxes & licensing
519-631-5080
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
RS FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT
Including Winter Tires, 17" Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 3.53 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Analog Instrumentation w/kph Speedometer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick built after February 2015
Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on the Sonic's flexibility, good fuel mileage, styling, highly relevant feature content, modern cabin design, and ride quality. Many note that the Sonic drives like a bigger car, and doesn't feel light, flimsy or delicate. Powertrain refinement and maneuverability are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3