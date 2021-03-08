Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

86,296 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

RS Automatic/Roof/Winter Tires Included

RS Automatic/Roof/Winter Tires Included

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

  1. 6650579
  2. 6650579
86,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6650579
  • Stock #: 0599A
  • VIN: 1G1JG6SB3F4145450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


RS FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT

Including Winter Tires, 17" Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 3.53 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Analog Instrumentation w/kph Speedometer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick built after February 2015

Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on the Sonic's flexibility, good fuel mileage, styling, highly relevant feature content, modern cabin design, and ride quality. Many note that the Sonic drives like a bigger car, and doesn't feel light, flimsy or delicate. Powertrain refinement and maneuverability are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

