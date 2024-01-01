Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

180,471 KM

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

11914103

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
180,471KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSBXFL125529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,471 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

