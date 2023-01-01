Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

137,012 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

| Leather | Dual DVD | New Tires\Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

| Leather | Dual DVD | New Tires\Brakes

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

  1. 1686576720
  2. 1686576725
  3. 1686576724
  4. 1686576725
  5. 1686576725
  6. 1686576723
  7. 1686576722
  8. 1686576718
  9. 1686576689
  10. 1686576722
  11. 1686576724
  12. 1686576722
  13. 1686576713
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10055478
  • Stock #: 519CRS995
  • VIN: 2C4RC1HG7FR611339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped 2015 Town And Country with leather, heated seats, sunroof, Nav Ready (Maps will need to be added at Chrysler), Backup camera, New Tires and New Brakes.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES WITH RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%. APPLY NOW AT 519CARS.COM

WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, ON DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN. OUR FINANCING SPECIALISTS WILL SECURE THE BEST INTEREST RATE FOR YOUR CAR LOAN GUARANTEED! NO HASSLE, AUTO FINANCING APPROVALS CALL OUR FINANCING DEPARTMENT AT 5196332020 OR FILL OUT OUR ONLINE APPLICATION, WHICH WILL TAKE LESS THAN A FEW MINUTES TO SUBMIT AT 519CARS.COM/FINANCING. PLEASE NOTE, AT TIMES A DOWNPAYMENT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR FINANCING BUT WE WILL WORK HARD FOR YOU TO GET YOU $0 DOWN CAR LOAN AT AN AFFORDABLE MONTHLY PAYMENT . HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 519 Cars

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 95,985 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 63,852 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 93,142 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 519 Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory