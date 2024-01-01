Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Durango

168,638 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 11382890
  2. 11382890
  3. 11382890
  4. 11382890
  5. 11382890
  6. 11382890
  7. 11382890
  8. 11382890
  9. 11382890
  10. 11382890
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDGXFC137981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2015 Dodge Durango Limited 168,638 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 98,898 KM $44,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 96,115 KM $36,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Durango