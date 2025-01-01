$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
159,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2FR702530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 104594AXX
- Mileage 159,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan