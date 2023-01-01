$19,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
91,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1C81FF244464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3698A
- Mileage 91,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Platform Running Boards, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum.
RWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCT
Caribou Metallic
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
2015 Ford F-150