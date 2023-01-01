Menu
Recent Arrival!
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Platform Running Boards, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum.

RWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCT
Caribou Metallic

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Ford F-150

91,282 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1C81FF244464

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3698A
  • Mileage 91,282 KM

Recent Arrival!
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Platform Running Boards, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum.


RWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCT
Caribou Metallic

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-XXXX

519-631-5080

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2015 Ford F-150