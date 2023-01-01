Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

66,868 KM

Details Features

$14,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10177296
  2. 10177296
  3. 10177296
  4. 10177296
  5. 10177296
  6. 10177296
  7. 10177296
  8. 10177296
  9. 10177296
Contact Seller

$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10177296
  • Stock #: 3407A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XFL251330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2015 Ford Focus SE
 66,868 KM
$14,799 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 47,452 KM
$50,903 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger LAR...
 49,444 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory