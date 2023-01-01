$14,799+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,799
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus
SE
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$14,799
+ taxes & licensing
66,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10177296
- Stock #: 3407A
- VIN: 1FADP3K2XFL251330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3