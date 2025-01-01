Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Focus

95,667 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13160014

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 13160014
  2. 13160014
  3. 13160014
  4. 13160014
  5. 13160014
  6. 13160014
  7. 13160014
  8. 13160014
  9. 13160014
  10. 13160014
  11. 13160014
  12. 13160014
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3F24FL370713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 95588BX
  • Mileage 95,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2018 Chrysler 300 S 125,686 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT REMOTE START | POWER LIFTGATE & SIDE DOORS for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT REMOTE START | POWER LIFTGATE & SIDE DOORS 180,920 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 63,036 KM $33,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2015 Ford Focus