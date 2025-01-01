Menu
<p>Looking for a luxurious ride that can handle Canadian winters? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate, now available at Auto Haven! This premium sedan offers a sophisticated driving experience with its sleek design, refined interior, and powerful performance. With its all-wheel drive system, youll enjoy confident handling and control in any weather condition, making it perfect for navigating our diverse landscapes. This Genesis Ultimate has been well-maintained and is ready to provide you with years of comfortable and reliable driving, and has 148,472km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The Genesis Ultimate boasts a spacious cabin, crafted with high-quality materials and packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the ergonomically designed seats to the advanced technology at your fingertips, every detail has been carefully considered to provide you with a premium and enjoyable journey. Dont miss the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle and experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and value.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Commanding All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and stability.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort of premium leather seating, surrounded by meticulously crafted details that exude sophistication.</li><li><strong>Cutting-Edge Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, featuring a vibrant display and intuitive controls.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Open up to the sky and let the sunshine in with the expansive panoramic sunroof, enhancing your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with a high-fidelity sound system, transforming every drive into a concert hall.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Hyundai Genesis

148,472 KM

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

Ultimate

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Ultimate

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,472KM
VIN KMHGN4JF2FU055458

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U055458
  • Mileage 148,472 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Panoramic Roof

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

