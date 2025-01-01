$14,989+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis
Ultimate
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
$14,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U055458
- Mileage 148,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious ride that can handle Canadian winters? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate, now available at Auto Haven! This premium sedan offers a sophisticated driving experience with its sleek design, refined interior, and powerful performance. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling and control in any weather condition, making it perfect for navigating our diverse landscapes. This Genesis Ultimate has been well-maintained and is ready to provide you with years of comfortable and reliable driving, and has 148,472km on the odometer.
Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The Genesis Ultimate boasts a spacious cabin, crafted with high-quality materials and packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From the ergonomically designed seats to the advanced technology at your fingertips, every detail has been carefully considered to provide you with a premium and enjoyable journey. Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle and experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and value.
Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate truly stand out:
- Commanding All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and stability.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium leather seating, surrounded by meticulously crafted details that exude sophistication.
- Cutting-Edge Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, featuring a vibrant display and intuitive controls.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Open up to the sky and let the sunshine in with the expansive panoramic sunroof, enhancing your driving experience.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with a high-fidelity sound system, transforming every drive into a concert hall.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
